Camping in Kluane National Park to resume June 22

Hikers traverse the ridge on the descent of King’s Throne in Kluane National Park June 10, 2017. Camping in national parks will be allowed again starting June 22. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Camping services for Kluane National Park and Reserve will resume on June 22, Parks Canada announced in a press release on June 17.

This includes the opening of the Kathleen Lake Campground as well as the front and back country areas of the park.

Campers are asked to bring all their supplies and keep their site clean. Water will not be available in the Kathleen Lake Campground and the day-use area shelter will not reopen.

Visitors are asked to self-register at the kiosk. Campsites will be first-come, first-served. The oTENTik services will not be available, but could be reinstated around July 15 pending a Parks Canada assessment.

Campfires will be allowed in the established pits in the campground and day-use area. Fire bans are still active in every other area of the national park.

Anyone wishing to visit the park for overnight backcountry visits will have to register or deregister by phone. The visitor centres are still closed and thus fees and permits will be dealt with over the phone.

The call centre will be open as of June 22 and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at 867-634-7207.

Visitors are advised to call at least 24 hours before the start of their trip. This will allow them to get the most recent travel information.

Information regarding the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 is available to be viewed online at pc.gc.ca.

