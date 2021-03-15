A sign from the Neighbourhood Speed Campaign, launched in Whitehorse, is photographed Mar. 15. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

A sign from the Neighbourhood Speed Campaign, launched in Whitehorse, is photographed Mar. 15. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Campaign aims to slow drivers’ speeds

Street leaders invited to apply for toolkit

Whitehorse drivers can expect new signs to turn up on residential side streets reminding them to slow down.

A campaign launched recently by the Yukon RCMP, Yukon government and the City of Whitehorse aims to lower driving speeds around Whitehorse.

The Neighbourhood Speed Campaign got underway this month but has been in the works since May 2020, Cpl. Natasha Dunmall said in a March 15 interview.

Those signed up for the campaign receive a toolkit that includes a lawn sign to be placed for a two-week period that reminds drivers to slow down and drive safely, as well as a window decal for their vehicle which identifies them as part of the “pace car” community.

As stated on the campaign website, the pace car community is a global movement “to increase safety on roads all over the world”.

Members of the movement pledge to “drive to the posted speed limit at all times; and be more aware of and courteous to other road users.”

With yard signs moving between various streets every two weeks, a street leader for each participating street needs to be appointed by neighbours.

The appointed leader then fills out an application for the street to be part of the program along with collecting pace car pledge forms from participants on the street. The application and pledge forms are then submitted to the city’s street sign and traffic committee, which reviews the application.

Once approved, the street leader will be responsible for distributing and collecting the signs and window decals for participants on the street.

While the program has been built for the territory — with the potential being considered to expand to other communities after Whitehorse — Dunmall said it’s based around a number of similar, successful campaigns elsewhere.

The “Hey neighbour, slow down” campaign in Chilliwack, B.C. was among those with signs placed on residential roads.

Dunmall noted that studies have shown that such campaigns can result in drivers’ speeds slow by up to 16 per cent. It may not seem like a lot, but it can make the difference between a pedestrian being seriously injured or walking away from a collision, she said.

The Whitehorse campaign came out of continual concerns that come into the city’s traffic committee, RCMP and the territory about speeding on residential streets. Dunmall noted there doesn’t seem to be one particular neighbourhood impacted, but rather streets in every neighbourhood.

The signs, as well as the window decals, encourage drivers to slow down and be more aware of others. The two-week period for the signs to be put up in front yards was established to ensure there’s substantial time for drivers to see the signs and perhaps change their driving habits without being in place so long they are no longer noticed by those who regularly drive through the neighbourhood.

“We’re habitual drivers,” Dunmall said, noting that RCMP are continuing with their own enforcement for speeding in residential neighbourhoods, with the campaign serving as another way to remind drivers to slow down.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Placer miner fined for debris, road-clearing at camp

Just Posted

Four COVID-19 cases connected to Silvertip Mine

A precautionary exposure notice was issued by the Yukon government

A sign from the Neighbourhood Speed Campaign, launched in Whitehorse, is photographed Mar. 15. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Campaign aims to slow drivers’ speeds

Street leaders invited to apply for toolkit

Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News Marko Marjanovic readies cans of Witch Craft for International Women’s Day at the Winterlong Brewery in Whitehorse on March 8.
Brewing up Witch Craft

Winterlong celebrates International Women’s Day

Premier Sandy Silver announces the dissolving of the legislative assembly for a spring territorial election at a press conference in Whitehorse on Mar. 12. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Liberals call spring election; voting day will be April 12

“I believe the time is now,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

Teslin Tlingit filmmaker accepted into national IndigiDocs program

The training is a customized program for Indigenous documentary filmmakers.

People gather to play a loud and exciting game of Dene hand games outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre during the Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse on July 1, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Performers, artists and more sought for Adäka Cultural Festival

Organizers plan for in-person and virtual festival events

Keith Halliday. (Yukon News file)
YUKONOMIST: The benefits of big government

With an election coming, you don’t get any prizes for guessing that… Continue reading

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aimed to ensuring its bylaws are up to date. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes move forward

Third reading expected March 22

A placer miner was charged under the <em>Placer Miner Act</em> and <em>Environment Act</em> on March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Placer miner fined for debris, road-clearing at camp

Bill Uloth appeared in court on March 9

A tender has been issued for the Whistle Bend elementary school. (Submitted/Yukon government)
Tender issued for Whistle Bend school

The school is slated for completion in winter 2023-24

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild that will be completed in 2023. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)
Construction contract for Old Crow Wellness Centre awarded to Ketza Construction Ltd.

The project is slated for completion in 2023

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires Northern News Services papers in NWT and Nunavut

Black Press Media has announced the acquisition of Northern News Services (NNSL… Continue reading

A Housing First project on Fifth Avenue and Wood Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 5, 2019. The John Howard Society and Council of Yukon First Nations will take over on April 6. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Housing First takeover won’t result in program, staffing changes

The John Howard Society says they aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken

Most Read