CAFN elects new chief and council

Barb Joe moves from deputy chief to chief of First Nation

The results from the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations election were posted to Facebook on Oct. 21. (Champagne and Aishihik First Nations/Facebook)

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations have elected a new chief and council.

According to results the First Nation posted to social media on Oct. 21, current deputy chief Barb Joe was elected as chief with 298 votes in the Oct. 20 vote.

Incumbent chief Steve Smith did not seek re-election.

The four members elected to general council positions include Lawrence Joe with 272 votes, Michael Beattie with 214, Margaret Chiblow with 213 and Sharmane Jones at 204. Carol Buzzell was elected to the elder position with 256 votes and Shyenne Sparvier-Kinney was elected to the youth position with 276 votes.

The election saw a total of four run for the position of chief, 10 for council, two for elder and two for youth.

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations chief and council are elected to a four year term of office.

