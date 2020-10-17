Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a roundtable discussion in Whitehorse on June 13, 2019. The City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw was the focus of a roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Constable highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a roundtable discussion in Whitehorse on June 13, 2019. The City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw was the focus of a roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Constable highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Bylaw changes needed for council to deal with urgent emergencies

Procedures bylaw discussed

Changes are being contemplated for the City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw.

The bylaw was the focus of a council and management roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with.

As she told council during the discussion, it was in 2019 that council identified emergency preparedness as a strategic priority. That was followed by the Operation NANOOK-TATIGIIT emergency exercise involving the Canadian military and numerous levels of government in July 2019.

Then in March, COVID-19 hit, further emphasizing the importance of emergency responses.

As part of its work to look at emergency preparedness, Constable explained, it was identified the timelines for council meetings to be held may not be sufficient in cases where there is an immediate emergency where decisions by council are required.

Currently, the bylaw provides for a minimum of 48 hours notice to be given for a regular meeting of council and 24 hours in cases of special meetings of council.

While the city is required to inform local media of the regular meetings, there is no such requirement for special meetings, something Coun. Steve Roddick suggested should change, with a number of council members noting their agreement.

With no means of having a meeting of council in the case of an urgent emergency — to deal with impacts of a forest fire for example — Constable noted a number of changes are being considered to address that.

Under the changes in the case where there’s a civil emergency that poses immediate danger to the public and/or property requiring timely action by city council, the available members of council would meet (this could be done by phone) to vote on the matter even if quorum (at least four members of council) isn’t met.

Any decision made in that process would later be confirmed with the rest of council, though a number of council members pointed out that it would be more of an acknowledgement of a decision that was already made.

Coun. Laura Cabott was the first to make note of it, wondering why confirmation would be needed, given that the council members responsible for the decision had been given the authority in the case of an emergency.

“I can see why it’s a bit tricky,” Cabott said of the clause.

Constable explained she had referred to Robert’s Rules of Order, a widely-used guide to parliamentary order, in drafting the proposed new bylaw provisions that any such decisions be confirmed at a later date when quorum can be met, but also noted the wording could be altered.

Coun. Samson Hartland, meanwhile, said that while he sees the importance of having the provision in place for council to deal with immediate emergencies, he wants to ensure there’s no “unintended consequences” or misinterpretation of when the provision can be used.

While the main focus for changing the bylaw is on allowing council to deal with urgent emergencies, Constable also noted there are a number of other changes proposed to streamline the bylaw and provide clarity, including looking at how public delegations happen.

Currently, delegates must submit their comments in writing due to COVID-19 restrictions, but prior to COVID-19 delegates could register to speak directly to council.

Constable questioned council on preferences for registering and information delegates provide such as addresses in exploring potential changes to the bylaw.

A number of other changes would also be considered and are expected to be discussed among council and management at a later date.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unlimited internet options outlined
Next story
City hall, briefly

Just Posted

Jeanie McLean (formerly Dendys), the minister responsible for the Women’s Directorate speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. “Our government is proud to be supporting Yukon’s grassroots organizations and First Nation governments in this critical work,” said McLean of the $175,000 from the Yukon government awarded to four community-based projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government gives $175k to projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women

Four projects were supported via the Prevention of Violence against Aboriginal Women Fund

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a roundtable discussion in Whitehorse on June 13, 2019. The City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw was the focus of a roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Constable highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes needed for council to deal with urgent emergencies

Procedures bylaw discussed

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone

When I was a kid, CP Air had a monopoly on flights… Continue reading

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The “probable” case of COVID-19 announced Oct. 10 has been declared a false positive. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Secondary testing rules out presumptive COVID-19 case

Testing in southern labs resulted in a negative final result

The Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services building in Whitehorse on March 28, 2019. The Yukon RCMP has been investigating the finances of the defunct Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services since February, undertaking a forensic audit as it delves into the former mental health NGO’s affairs. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Many Rivers has been under Yukon RCMP investigation, forensic audit since February

Premier Sandy Silver first hinted at police involvement in the legislative assembly Oct. 13

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Northwestel has released the proposed prices for its unlimited plans. Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package. (Yukon News file)
Unlimited internet options outlined

Will require CRTC approval before Northwestel makes them available

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse. Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting instead of 30 days to make up for lost time caused by COVID-19 in the spring. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legislative assembly sitting extended

Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting. The extension… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Mad about MAD

Letters to the editor published Oct. 16, 2020

Alkan Air hangar in Whitehorse. Alkan Air has filed its response to a lawsuit over a 2019 plane crash that killed a Vancouver geologist on board, denying that there was any negligence on its part or the pilot’s. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Airline filed statement of defence Oct. 7 to lawsuit by spouse of geologist killed in crash

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

A vehicle is seen along Mount Sima Road in Whitehorse on May 12. At its Oct. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the third reading for two separate bylaws that will allow the land sale and transfer agreements of city-owned land — a 127-square-metre piece next to 75 Ortona Ave. and 1.02 hectares of property behind three lots on Mount Sima Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse properties could soon expand

Land sale agreements approved by council

A coho or silver salmon at Smith River Falls Recreation Site on Oct. 22, 2019. (Greg Shine/Bureau of Land Management)
DFO opens fishing for coho salmon on Yukon portion of Tatshenshini River

The opportunity is the first and only one for public harvest of salmon in the territory this season

Most Read