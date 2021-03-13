Bylaw changes move forward

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aimed to ensuring its bylaws are up to date. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse is a step closer to ensuring its bylaws are up to date.

At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aim to do just that.

While one would repeal a total of 10 bylaws that have been deemed out of date or redundant, the other would provide updated references to the Municipal Act to four bylaws that are in place.

The list of 10 bylaws to be repealed includes the Lords Day Permits Bylaw of 1962, the committees to assist the mayor bylaw of 1958, the hotel and rooming house bylaw of 1966, the public health bylaw of 1975, trailer restriction bylaw of 1979, zoning appeals board bylaw of 1976, neighbourhood improvement bylaw of 1980, the road cut bylaw of 1981, the parks and recreation fees and charges bylaw of 1997, and the planning study bylaw of 2006.

While most of those bylaws have become redundant with other regulations adopted over the years that incorporate their provisions, in the case of the Lords Day Permit Bylaw, the regulations could be seen as a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that deal with freedom of religion and the right to equal protection and benefits without discrimination based on race, ethnicity, colour, religion, sex, age or disability.

The bylaw has not been in effect for many years. It restricted sports, games, movies, theatre performances, concerts and lectures from happening on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the four bylaws that would see changes to how the Municipal Act is referenced are the personal services bylaw, business licenses inter-municipal bylaw, dangerous goods bylaw and the fees and charges bylaw.

“Amendments to the act since that time (the bylaws were adopted) have made the reference in these bylaws invalid,” Will Schen, the city’s legislative policy analyst, explained in an earlier report to council.

Each of the bylaws would be corrected to reflect the current reference under the act.

Council is anticipated to vote March 22 on third reading of both the bylaw to repeal older bylaws and the bylaw that would change the Municipal Act references in the four current bylaws.

