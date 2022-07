Buses were free from late May to June 30

Bus service will no longer be free starting July 1. (Magan Carty/Yukon News)

Whitehorse transit will no longer be free after June 30.

Transit fares were suspended on May 18 to encourage ridership and help with traffic while the Robert Service Way was closed.

Regular fares are resuming on July 1.

May and June bus passes can be used in July.

Bus passes can be purchased through the Token Transit app. The Ride Systems app is also available for tracking bus times.