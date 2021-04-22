Burning permits will be revoked April 25

The City of Whitehorse has issued a reminder to residents that fire permits for open burning will be revoked as of April 25 with the fire ban in place until Oct. 1.

The Whitehorse Fire Department had extended the open burning season, originally set to end March 31, until April 25 due to the heavy snowpack in the city this year. The extension allow provided residents more time for FireSmart work or burning of other natural wood products.

“It is time to start wrapping up all burning projects in preparation of wildfire season. Remember to follow the permit regulations located on the back of each permit,” the city noted in a statement.

It goes on to provide a list of reminders, including to call fire dispatch (668-2462) with your fire permit number before burning, ensure an adult attends a fire at all times, avoiding “deep duff layer burning” as those fires may re-surface, ensure a fire is out before walking away, to only burn natural wood products, call fire dispatch with any questions, and call 911 for emergencies.

Anyone with a fire pit, must have a fire pit permit issued by the city before it can be used.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council