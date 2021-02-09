A local contractor has been selected to build one portable for Golden Horn Elementary School, which means the school will be able to accommodate more students beginning in the 2019 school year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A local contractor has been selected to build one portable for Golden Horn Elementary School, which means the school will be able to accommodate more students beginning in the 2019 school year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Broken heat system closes Golden Horn Elementary

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning today after the building’s heat went out.

“All students are safe and there are two heated portables at the school where students can stay warm with staff supervision,” said Erin MacDonald, education department director, in an email.

The closure announcement was made due to “extreme cold temperatures” after the temperature in Whitehorse and surrounding areas dipped to -40 C and colder.

Parents and guardians have been notified to pick their children up from the school.

Further updates are promised as the situation evolves, education staff say.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Severe weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four-year study suggests only a third of tagged fish made it through Whitehorse fish ladder

Just Posted

A local contractor has been selected to build one portable for Golden Horn Elementary School, which means the school will be able to accommodate more students beginning in the 2019 school year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Broken heat system closes Golden Horn Elementary

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning today after the building’s heat went… Continue reading

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file A salmon swims near the Whitehorse fish ladder.
Four-year study suggests only a third of tagged fish made it through Whitehorse fish ladder

Only 200 fish were counted at the fish ladder in 2020

<em>First We </em><em>Eat</em>, a Yukon film about food sovereignty, is on the Oscar long list for best documentary. (Supplied)
Yukon documentary considered for Oscar

First We Eat, a Yukon film about food sovereignty, is on the… Continue reading

Melissa Schenke competes in the six-dog race at the Yukon Brewing Copper Haul League dog sled race on Jan. 30. The races was 10 miles long and Schenke finished in sixth place. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Sleds, skis and fatbikes race at the Copper Haul dog mushing league

The Yukon Brewing Copper Haul League dog sled races resumed on Jan.… Continue reading

Ranj Pillai, minister of energy, mines and resources, during a press conference in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020.Ranj Pillai, minister of energy, mines and resources, during a press conference in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. Pillai says the new guidelines for the quartz mining industry will help advance projects while also protecting freshwater resources. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Government releases guidelines for quartz mining water use

“It is important to all Yukoners to have healthy fresh water”

Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot… Continue reading

Caribou graze on the greening tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska in June, 2001. Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead as President Joe Biden begins his term in the United States. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire file)
Legislation proposed in United States to protect ANWR

Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead… Continue reading

A person leaves the Whitehorse Public Library on Feb. 4. As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file The Yukon government sign in front of the main administraton building on Second Avenue. The Yukon government is promising full-time kindergarten in rural areas and a fixed cost for childcare, but details are still forthcoming.
Yukon government says more affordable childcare coming

Opposition party focused on timeline for universal daycare promise

Archivist Lesley Buchan recently laid out a selection of documents from the large Roy Minter collection held at the Yukon Archives. Similar collections, large and small from thousands of donors, are part of the Yukon’s “memory bank,” now carefully stored in climate controlled vaults on the Yukon University campus. (Gates collection/Submitted)
History Hunter: Exploring Yukon’s history attic

Do you have some valued family heirloom — a photo album, a… Continue reading

asdf
EDITORIAL: Support Rendezvous or don’t, but ask why

If you’ve been reading social media — and really, it shouldn’t be… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Neurodiversity and gratitude

Letters to the editor published Feb. 5, 2021

Robin Bradasch has taken on the role of associate vice president Indigenous engagement and partnerships at Yukon University. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
New associate vice president at YukonU

Yukon University has announced Chùsi Robin Bradasch has taken on the role… Continue reading

Most Read