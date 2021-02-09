Broken heat system closes Golden Horn Elementary

A local contractor has been selected to build one portable for Golden Horn Elementary School, which means the school will be able to accommodate more students beginning in the 2019 school year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning today after the building’s heat went out.

“All students are safe and there are two heated portables at the school where students can stay warm with staff supervision,” said Erin MacDonald, education department director, in an email.

The closure announcement was made due to “extreme cold temperatures” after the temperature in Whitehorse and surrounding areas dipped to -40 C and colder.

Parents and guardians have been notified to pick their children up from the school.

Further updates are promised as the situation evolves, education staff say.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Severe weather