A Tintina Air plane makes an emergency landing at the Whitehorse International Airport on July 26. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

UPDATED: Pilot unhurt after Tintina Air plane makes emergency landing at Whitehorse airport

The plane landed safely and was towed off the runway

A small Tintina Air plane made an emergency landing at the Whitehorse airport July 26.

A call came in to the city’s fire department around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Piper Navajo twin-engine propeller aircraft appeared from the west and landed safely on the airport’s southern most runway. Two of the airport’s fire trucks were waiting on the runway as the plane landed.

Dave Sharp, operations manager for Tintina Air, said the pilot “declared an emergency just out of caution” after one of the plane’s engine covers fell off.

There were no passengers onboard, he said.

Doris Wurfbaum, a spokesperson for the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works said pilot was the sole occupant of the plane and was unharmed.

Nav Canada informed airport fire fighters of the incident, the spokesperson said. Officials then established an emergency command centre.

EMS appeared shortly after the landing. Wurfbaum said city fire fighters and the RCMP were also called in.

After approximately 15 minutes, the airplane was towed off the runway.

More to come

 

Firetrucks and EMS surround Tintina Air plane on the runway at the Whitehorse International Airport after it makes an emergency landing on July 26. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

