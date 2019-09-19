BREAKING: Edward James Penner found guilty of first-degree murder

Penner, 22, was on trial in relation to the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack in Ibex Valley

A Whitehorse jury has found Edward James Penner guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of Adam Cormack.

The jury returned its verdict the afternoon of Sept. 19 following a roughly two-week-long trial.

Cormack, 25, was found dead on a dirt trail near a gravel put off at kilometre 1450 of the Alaska Highway on June 28, 2017.

Penner, a 22-year-old from British Columbia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder three days later.

A 14-person jury, some of whom were selected off the street after previously-selected jurors were excused, began hearing evidence on Aug. 28. The Crown rested its case on Sept. 12, with the defence opting not to call any evidence.

More to come.

