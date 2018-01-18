BREAKING: City of Whitehorse issues stop work order on proposed downtown condo

Condo development must wait for application to be reviewed

The City of Whitehorse issued a stop-work order on a proposed condo site at Strickland and Second Ave. on Jan. 17. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The City of Whitehorse has issued a stop work order on a proposed condo site at Strickland and Second Avenue.

“We received an application on Monday, but right now nothing is going ahead,” said Pat Ross, manager of land and building services for the city Jan 17.

Work at the site had been underway on showrooms for Mah’s Point 2 — an eight-storey condo development featuring 40 units and four penthouse suites.

It’s being funded by a group of investors including Tippy Mah, who built the original Mah’s Point on 2nd Avenue at Jarvis. That building opened in 2011, with 52 units.

Marilyn Mah, realtor with Coldwell Banker Redwood Realty, said developer Ketza Group built the offsite showroom and brought it to 2nd Avenue to start working on Wednesday.

She said it was “news to (her)” that there was a stop-work order in place.

Ross said the city reviews permit applications every two weeks. The next review date is Jan. 24. Ross said this type of development permit usually takes two to four weeks to sort out, depending on issues that might arise.

Mah said plans for the building include six condo units per floor, each with a large deck, priced at $369,500.

The four penthouses will be priced from $631,500 to $683,000.

Plans for the main floor include five commercial spaces, ranging in size from 678 to 2,070 square feet. Those would be for sale at $375 per square foot.

