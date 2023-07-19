BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. Police believe a 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) is suspected to be associated with the suspect. She is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.

Aurora and Joshuah were on vacation with their mother in the Kelowna area, police say. The children were not returned to their father. They were reported missing to Surrey RCMP on Tuesday (July 18).

Aurora is described as Caucasian with brown hair. Joshuah is described as Caucasian with brown hair. Their last known location was Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna. An employee at the restaurant told Black Press they do not remember serving the children.

Police are also looking for Verity Bolton. She is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

A 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) is believed to be associated with the suspect.

If you see the children, the mom or the vehicle, police say to call 911.

More to come…



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Anna on Twitter

Amber AlertBreaking NewsKelownasurrey rcmp