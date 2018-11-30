UPDATED: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning in the area.

The 7.0-magnitude quake happened at about 9:30 a.m. PST on Friday, about 16 kilometres northeast of Anchorage, thestates’s largest city.

A tsunami warning was put into effect for the coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska shortly afterthe earthquake hit, but was cancelled at 11 a.m. The region has also seen a series of aftershocks, at its peak reaching amagnitude of 5.8.

Emergency Management BC said there is no tsunami danger in this province.

Social media users out of the city said that shops and roads were rattled by the quake.

Anchorage is no stranger to earthquakes. In 1964 the Alaskan city was struck by a 9.2-magnitude quake – the second mostpowerful ever recorded in the world. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 139 people, some as faraway as California.

In B.C., the resulting tsunami swept away 55 homes in Port Alberni.

