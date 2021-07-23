Terry Douglas Ollie, 33, was found in the Takhini area

Body of missing man found

The body of a missing man has been found in the Takhini area of Whitehorse.

The passing of Terry Douglas Ollie, 33, is not considered suspicious, according to the Yukon Coroner.

Ollie was reported missing on July 18. His family reported that he didn’t return home when expected and hadn’t been heard from since July 17.

Yukon RCMP were “alerted to the discovery of the body” on July 19.

“There is no risk to the general public, and police have notified the family of the deceased,” said an RCMP press release.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

RCMP