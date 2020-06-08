Body of 56-year-old woman found in Yukon River near Whitehorse dam

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the Yukon River near the Whitehorse Dam on June 4. (Yukon News file)

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the Yukon River in Whitehorse late last week.

Whitehorse RCMP responded to a report of a deceased person in the Yukon River near the Whitehorse dam on June 4 at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to a joint release from the Yukon RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service, and a positive identification of the body was made later that day.

The release said that an autopsy is scheduled for June 11 in Abbotsford, B.C., and that the name of the deceased will not be released.

