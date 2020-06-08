The body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the Yukon River near the Whitehorse Dam on June 4. (Yukon News file)

Body of 56-year-old woman found in Yukon River near Whitehorse dam

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the Yukon River in Whitehorse late last week.

Whitehorse RCMP responded to a report of a deceased person in the Yukon River near the Whitehorse dam on June 4 at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to a joint release from the Yukon RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service, and a positive identification of the body was made later that day.

The release said that an autopsy is scheduled for June 11 in Abbotsford, B.C., and that the name of the deceased will not be released.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitehorse woman missing since April found dead in Schwatka Lake

Just Posted

Body of 56-year-old woman found in Yukon River near Whitehorse dam

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the Yukon River… Continue reading

Whitehorse woman missing since April found dead in Schwatka Lake

Officials say “criminality” is not believed to be a factor in Ayla Sanders’ death

Places of worship able to reopen this Sunday, YG says

Update includes new guidelines for sports, places of worship and updates to essential services rules

Yukon border control measures constitutional, YG says in reply to CCLA letter

“As Canadians, we also acknowledge that our rights must have ‘reasonable limits’”

Whitehorse city councillor looking into origin of the naming of Spook Creek

A member of Whitehorse city council is looking into a claim that… Continue reading

Yukon Party argues school councils should be consulted about next school year

The Yukon Party claims teachers and school councils have not been consulted… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Emergencies and emergency room workers

Letters to the editor published June 5

Road tests for Class 5 driver’s licences to resume in phase two of reopening

Road tests for all non-commercial vehicle licences, such as Class 5, are… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Final… Continue reading

Yukon RCMP see increase in domestic assault, mental health cases

Police in the territory have seen an increase in those areas compared to the same time last year

Poor Creature ordered to pay Yukonstruct legal costs

A judge has ordered the owner of the Poor Creature café to… Continue reading

COMMENTARY: Is there room for a better, fairer and just society in the ‘new normal?’ The Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition thinks so

Charlotte Hrenchuk, Bill Thomas & Hannah Zimmering Everyone is talking about life… Continue reading

City tickets 50 on day one of return to parking meter enforcement

A total of 50 parking tickets were issued June 1 by the… Continue reading

Most Read