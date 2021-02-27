The Blood Ties outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in government funding. Logan Godin, coordinator, and Jesse Whelen, harm reduction counsellor, are seen here on May 12, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Blood Ties outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in government funding. Logan Godin, coordinator, and Jesse Whelen, harm reduction counsellor, are seen here on May 12, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Blood Ties outreach van running seven nights a week with funding boost

The Yukon government is ramping up overdose response, considering safe supply plan

The Blood Ties Four Directions outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in funding from the territorial government.

“It’s significant, and it’ll definitely aid our ability to support folks when other services aren’t open,” said Brontë Renwick-Shields, Blood Ties executive director.

The outreach van previously toured Whitehorse six evenings a week, from Monday to Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The new funding means the van will now run on Sunday nights and on holidays. The extended hours could substantially impact access to services, Renwick-Shields said.

“I do believe that the van is a needed resource any night of the week, and having it off the road for one night, or potentially two if there’s a long weekend, is a gap in service where folks may not have access to drug checking, harm reduction supplies or support on those evenings,” she said.

“Sundays and statutory holidays are very challenging days to get any services — buses don’t run and there aren’t many agencies open. So I think it’s a really valuable community resource.”

Running the van seven nights a week also offers service consistency for people who may not be aware of the van’s schedule “on the fly,” Renwick-Shields added.

“We can just guarantee that we’re on the road every night,” she said.

People seeking the outreach van can text or call 867-334-1647. The van can also be reached via direct message to the Blood Ties Facebook account. People can additionally call the Blood Ties office during business hours to request a stop that evening. The van will travel anywhere within Whitehorse city limits.

The extra funding has been approved as a two-month pilot program. Renwick-Shields said budget negotiations are still underway and an exact dollar amount for the funding hasn’t yet been agreed upon.

The boost in funding comes after the Yukon’s chief coroner warned last week that three confirmed and one presumed overdose death have occurred since mid-January — what she called an “alarming rate” of drug-related deaths.

The Yukon government announced on Feb. 24 plans for ramping up its response to the overdose crisis.

“The opioid overdose crisis continues to be one of the most serious public health crises in Canada’s recent history,” says a Yukon government press release.

“The Government of Yukon is working with our community partners to expand drug-checking capacity in the territory, and to remind people not to use alone and to keep naloxone kits on hand.”

Outside of Whitehorse, the government’s Opioid Outreach Prevention Coordinator is working with mental wellness hubs and First Nations to provide harm reduction, naloxone and other supplies to communities. Opioid treatment services and a mental health nurse were also introduced in Dawson City last November.

The government also announced that it’s considering a safe drug supply plan.

Safe supply has been introduced in several other Canadian jurisdictions to combat the overdose crisis, which has been caused, in part, by street drugs contaminated by toxic levels of fentanyl.

Safe supply allows the prescription of pharmaceutical opioids as an alternative to street drugs.

An article published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal in August 2020 called safe drug supply a “pragmatic and ethical response” to the overdose crisis.

“In addition to directly addressing the toxic drug supply, safe supply initiatives greatly reduce the need to acquire money and drugs through the informal economy, which is life-changing for people caught up in the desperate pursuit of procuring drugs,” the article says.

The Yukon government said it is exploring safe supply in the Yukon with support from the federal government and Canadian Public Health Association.

Blood Ties Four Directions has long been an advocate for safe supply in the territory.

“We’re excited to hear that the Yukon government is considering a safe supply plan,” Renwick-Shields said.

“We hope that they move with expediency on such a plan. It will save lives, and we have seen how it has saved lives in other jurisdictions, and we’re excited to work with the government on how that plan can be implemented.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Atlin hydro project progresses
Next story
Parking lot proposal for Selkirk Elementary criticized

Just Posted

Team Yukon skip Laura Eby, left, directs her team as Team Northern Ontario skip Krysta Burns looks on at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 22. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)
Team Yukon reports positive experience at Scotties

Team Yukon played their final game at the national championship in Calgary on Thursday afternoon

A sign indicating a drop-off area behind Selkirk Elementary school in Whitehorse on Feb. 25. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Parking lot proposal for Selkirk Elementary criticized

Parents and school council are raising concerns about green space and traffic woes

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 26, 2021

Ken Anderson’s Sun and Moon model sculpture sits in the snow as he carves away at the real life sculpture behind Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre for the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous festival in Whitehorse on Feb. 21, 2018. Yukon Rendezvous weekend kicks off today with a series of outdoor, virtual and staged events. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rendezvous snowpad, live music and fireworks this weekend

A round-up of events taking place for the 2021 Rendezvous weekend

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. The proposed Atlin Hydro Expansion project is moving closer to development with a number of milestones reached by the Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership and Yukon Energy over the last several months. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Atlin hydro project progresses

Officials reflect on milestones reached

Tom Ullyett, pictured, is the first Yukoner to receive the Louis St-Laurent Award of Excellence from the Canadian Bar Association for his work as a community builder and mentor in the territory. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Tom Ullyett wins lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Bar Association

Ullyett has worked in the Yukon’s justice ecosystem for 36 years as a public sector lawyer and mentor

The Blood Ties outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in government funding. Logan Godin, coordinator, and Jesse Whelen, harm reduction counsellor, are seen here on May 12, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Blood Ties outreach van running seven nights a week with funding boost

The Yukon government is ramping up overdose response, considering safe supply plan

Ranj Pillai speaks to media about business relief programs in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. The Yukon government announced Feb.25 that it will extend business support programs until September. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Government extends business relief programs to September, launches new loan

“It really gives folks some help with supporting their business with cash flow.”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week

Bylaw amendment Whitehorse city council is moving closer with changes to a… Continue reading

Susie Rogan is a veteran musher with 14 years of racing experience and Yukon Journey organizer. (Yukon Journey Facebook)
Yukon Journey mushers begin 255-mile race

Eleven mushers are participating in the race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. As the legislature prepares to return on March 4, the three parties are continuing to finalize candidates in the territory’s 19 ridings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nine new candidates confirmed in Yukon ridings

It has been a busy two weeks as the parties try to firm up candidates

David Malcolm, 40, has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man resists arrest, assaults officer

A Whitehorse man has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm… Continue reading

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. A site on Robert Service Way near the Alaska Highway has been selected as the future home of Yukon Energy’s energy storage project. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Site selected for Yukon Energy battery project

Planned to be in service by the end of 2022

Most Read