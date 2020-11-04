Black Street stairs closure continues

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The stairs will remain closed until Nov. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The stairs at the end of Black Street that climb the clay cliffs to the airport trail will remain closed until Nov. 30.

While the stairs were originally expected to be closed to the public until the end of October for rehabilitation work, in an Oct. 30 statement city officials said the closure would continue until the end of November.

In a Nov. 2 interview, Michael Abbott, the city’s associate manager for engineering services, said there was an ordering delay for some footings that were needed for the work, thereby delaying the project.

While the work itself is not taking any longer than anticipated, getting the parts was a challenge that has now been resolved.

With the in-ground work done, it’s expected the remainder of the project will be completed by the end of the month, though Abbott acknowledged the snow may make it somewhat challenging for Wildstone Construction, which has been contracted to do the work.

Abbott said the city thanks all those who have cooperated during the closure and used the detour in place.

