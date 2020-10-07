Black Street stairs closed

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. In an Oct. 2 press release, the city said rehabilitation work on the stairs is underway and the stairs will be closed until Oct. 31. Detours will be in place. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Those who use the Black Street stairs will have to make their way up the clay cliffs via a detour as the stairs will be shut until the end of the month.

In an Oct. 2 press release, the city said rehabilitation work on the stairs is underway and the stairs will be closed until Oct. 31. Detours will be in place.

Earlier this year, Whitehorse city council approved additional spending for work on the stairs — bringing the total cost up to $400,000 — after it was learned more rehabilitation work than originally estimated would be needed to properly address drainage issues and provide adequate footings.

The work will see full replacement of several landings, improved lighting and changes to the footings.

