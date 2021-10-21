Bill Kendrick has been elected the next mayor of Dawson City. (Submitted)

Bill Kendrick has been elected the next mayor of Dawson City. (Submitted)

Bill Kendrick elected mayor of Dawson City

Bill Kendrick has won the mayoral race in Dawson City.

Kendrick finished with 48 per cent of the votes cast, with three other candidates in the running. He has served 11 years on council. This was his first run at mayor.

Kendrick had 259 votes.

Steven Johnson finished in second place with 146 votes.

Kevin Mendelsohn received 87 votes.

Xen Nan Nostrand received 44.

Kendrick will join four council candidates who were acclaimed, none of whom have prior city council experience.

Kendrick told the News he is looking forward to continuing projects and concerns of the previous council.

More to come.

