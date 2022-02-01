Big lynx spotted roaming around Whitehorse over weekend

Kwanlin Dün First Nation is cautioning residents to keep themselves and their pets safe

A large lynx spotted roaming around Whitehorse over the weekend has prompted words of caution from the local First Nation to keep people and pets safe.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Kwanlin Dün First Nation cautions neighbours to avoid letting their pets meander in the McIntyre area and other parts of the city.

“Be aware,” the post reads, following the reported sightings. Community members should look out for a relatively large carnivorous mammal with its signature tufted ears and big paws.

The post also outlines tips for what to do if someone encounters a lynx, and how to avoid trouble, with information from the Government of Ontario’s website. It advises:

Do not approach the animal – especially if it is seen near a kill or with its young.

Do not offer it food.

Do not run away.

If someone happens to be with a group of people, then stick together and act as a group.

Look at the lynx and speak firmly to it while slowing backing away.

Do not corner the creature. Leave it with an escape route.

Do not crouch down or attempt to hide. Try to appear larger.

Do not look away from the animal or turn your back to it.

If the animal does not leave, then show more assertiveness by shouting, waving your arms or throwing something.

