Bennett Lake, seen on Aug. 8, has a high-water advisory in effect as of Aug. 17. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Bennett Lake, seen on Aug. 8, has a high-water advisory in effect as of Aug. 17. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Bennett, Tagish, Marsh lakes under high-water advisory

Advisory prompted by precipitation and glacial inputs in Southern Lakes area

Bennett, Tagish, Marsh lakes under high-water advisory

Rain and glacial melting have triggered an advisory for rising water levels in the Yukon’s Southern Lakes region.

The high-water advisory issued Aug. 17 by the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization includes Bennett, Tagish and Marsh lakes. Those bodies of water are well-above average for this time of year, according to the advisory.

The advisory states a “significant precipitation event” is affecting the coastal mountains in the headwaters of the Southern Lakes.

That means water levels could go up five to 20 centimetres, depending on how much rain comes down.

In the advisory, the water levels are currently below the peaks of 2007 and 2021, and are not expected to reach those levels at this time.

A high-water advisory previously in place for Lake Laberge ended Aug. 17.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Dawson ferry remains out of commission for at least another day
Next story
Yukon’s first Indigenous-led shelter will be built in Whistle Bend

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Summer trails

A truck decorated in Pride flags and a beaver leads the way for approximately 300 people at the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse in 2019. The parade will take place on Aug. 20 this year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse Pride Parade planned for Aug. 20

The new shelter for Indigenous women and children will be built in Whistle Bend with the Whistle Bend community garden set to move to another area of the neighbourhood. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Yukon’s first Indigenous-led shelter will be built in Whistle Bend

aug 19 2022
WYATT’S WORLD