Bennett Lake, seen on Aug. 8, has a high-water advisory in effect as of Aug. 17. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Bennett, Tagish, Marsh lakes under high-water advisory

Rain and glacial melting have triggered an advisory for rising water levels in the Yukon’s Southern Lakes region.

The high-water advisory issued Aug. 17 by the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization includes Bennett, Tagish and Marsh lakes. Those bodies of water are well-above average for this time of year, according to the advisory.

The advisory states a “significant precipitation event” is affecting the coastal mountains in the headwaters of the Southern Lakes.

That means water levels could go up five to 20 centimetres, depending on how much rain comes down.

In the advisory, the water levels are currently below the peaks of 2007 and 2021, and are not expected to reach those levels at this time.

A high-water advisory previously in place for Lake Laberge ended Aug. 17.

