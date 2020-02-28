Two kids watch as a Chinook salmon swims passed a viewing window at the fish ladder in Whitehorse on Aug. 12. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has forecasted a largely below-average season for salmon on the Stikine, Taku and Alsek Rivers, according to a notice posted earlier this month. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Below-average salmon season forecasted for transboundary rivers

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has forecasted a largely below-average season for salmon on the Stikine, Taku and Alsek Rivers, according to a notice posted earlier this month.

Total Chinook runs on both the Stikine and Taku are forecasted to come in below the escapement goal range, while Chinook on the Alsek may narrowly make the goal.

The federal department is forecasting a run of 13,400 Chinook on the Stikine (escapement goal of 14,000 to 28,000); 12,400 on the Taku (19,000 to 36,000); and 4,700 on the Alsek (3,500 to 5,300).

For Klukshu Chinook, specifically, fishery manager Bill Waugh said in a Feb. 25 interview that the department has forecasted a run of 1,200, with an escapement goal of 800 to 1,200.

Sockeye runs are forecasted to meet escapement goals on the Stikine and Alsek. A goal has not yet been set for the Taku.

Reliable forecast data is not available for coho, although Waugh said the department was “hopeful” for a slightly-better-than-average run.

While it’s too early in the season to make management calls, Waugh said he anticipates the overall strategy on the Alsek — which sees the most activity in the Yukon out of the three — will be similar to 2019’s.

“We’re likely to have a salmon-angling closure to start the season and that will probably run through to the middle of August … It’ll primarily be designed to protect returning Chinook salmon if they are kind of indeed just at the upper end of the escapement goal range and then the opportunity then will be to switch to maybe sockeye fishery of maybe even expand into a Chinook fishery depending if things return better than expected,” he explained.

Klukshu Chinook runs historically numbered about 2,000 fish. In recent years, that average has dropped to 1,500.

Salmon

Previous story
Teachers’ association calls government’s plans for special education review a ‘snub’
Next story
Canadian justice system can benefit from Indigenous practices, MMIWG chief commissioner says

Just Posted

Canadian justice system can benefit from Indigenous practices, MMIWG chief commissioner says

The Canadian justice system would benefit from learning about and adopting Indigenous… Continue reading

Yukon government discontinues lawsuit over Dawson wastewater treatment plant

A government lawyer filed a notice of discontinuance to Yukon Supreme Court Feb. 19.

Turn that frown upside down: New radar monitors drivers’ speed

The sign, complete with emojis to tell you how you’re doing, will move between 10 locations in Whitehorse

Three Yukon government midwives to start working next year

The government plans to look across the country to fill the positions

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Dwayne De Rosario inspires Yukon futsal teams ahead of Arctic Winter Games

The soccer great was in Whitehorse for two days of futsal sessions with local players

City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse council on Feb. 24

History Hunter: Yukoners honoured for their contributions to Yukon history

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association handed out the 36th Annual Yukon Heritage Awards

Yukonomist: Whitehorse through the eyes of an app

You probably don’t use an app to decide where to dine out… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: free transit

Letters to the editor published Feb. 26

Local skiers compete in 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

The event included dozens of racers competing in mass-start skate races

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in to hold general election in April

On top of voting for chief, three councillors, citizens will vote for a deputy chief for first time

Yukon’s minimum wage set to increase by $1 to $13.71 in April

The increase will make the Yukon’s minimum wage the fourth-highest in the country

Most Read