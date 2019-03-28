Beaver Creek RV Park ordered to pay couple $5k for bad gas

The couple had been vacationing in the Yukon in the summer of 2018

A Yukon small claims court judge has ordered Beaver Creek RV Park to pay an Ontario couple more than $5,000 for selling them watered-down gas mixed with diesel that caused their rental vehicle to break down.

Christopher and Lindsey Metcalfe, of Lindsay, Ont., filed their claim against the park in December 2018.

The couple had been vacationing in the Yukon in the summer of 2018 and had been planning on driving to Anchorage when they stopped for gas at Beaver Creek RV Park.

However, after 10 minutes of driving the vehicle “shut down and would not start,” their claim said, and had to be towed back to Whitehorse for repair, where an inspection found the “gasoline” they had pumped was actually a mixture of water, diesel and gas.

Deputy judge Martin Lambert issued a default judgement on March 13 after the park failed to file any response to the court and issued an order for the park to pay the Metcalfes $5,770.22 in damages.