Bear euthanized after killing dog near Tutshi Lake highway pullout

A black bear was euthanized July 29 after killing a dog at a pullout on the South Klondike Highway near Tutshi Lake, B.C.

According to an emailed statement from Environment Yukon on July 30, conservation officers and the RCMP were called to the location by a U.S. couple on holiday.

The couple had pulled over and were walking their dogs on-leash, the statement says, when a black bear emerged from the ditch and attacked and killed one of the dogs.

The man fought back and suffered a minor bite. He did not require follow-up medical treatment for the injury.

According to the statement, when conservation officers arrived on scene, the bear was “acting in a predatory manner,” and after “determining the bear was very likely involved in the incident,” they euthanized it.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement says, and the file will be transferred to British Columbia due to the location of attack.

“Predatory attacks by bears are rare, but it’s a reminder that bear conflicts can happen anywhere in Yukon,” the statement says. “Bears that have been habituated to the presence of humans may act in a manner that is more bold.”

More information on bear safety is available online at yukon.ca.

