Myles Dolphin/Yukon News file A black bear, like this one, was killed after it killing a dog at a pullout on the South Klondike Highway near Tutshi Lake, B.C.

Bear euthanized after killing dog near Tutshi Lake highway pullout

A black bear was euthanized July 29 after killing a dog at a pullout on the South Klondike Highway near Tutshi Lake, B.C.

According to an emailed statement from Environment Yukon on July 30, conservation officers and the RCMP were called to the location by a U.S. couple on holiday.

The couple had pulled over and were walking their dogs on-leash, the statement says, when a black bear emerged from the ditch and attacked and killed one of the dogs.

The man fought back and suffered a minor bite. He did not require follow-up medical treatment for the injury.

According to the statement, when conservation officers arrived on scene, the bear was “acting in a predatory manner,” and after “determining the bear was very likely involved in the incident,” they euthanized it.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement says, and the file will be transferred to British Columbia due to the location of attack.

“Predatory attacks by bears are rare, but it’s a reminder that bear conflicts can happen anywhere in Yukon,” the statement says. “Bears that have been habituated to the presence of humans may act in a manner that is more bold.”

More information on bear safety is available online at yukon.ca.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon hunting season opens Aug. 1

Just Posted

City considers asking YG to run Schwatka float plane base

The possibility of the Yukon government taking over the Schwatka Lake aerodrome… Continue reading

Bear euthanized after killing dog near Tutshi Lake highway pullout

A black bear was euthanized July 29 after killing a dog at… Continue reading

Yukon hunting season opens Aug. 1

The Yukon government is reminding hunters of four regulation changes for the 2019-20 season

UPDATED: YG responds to child advocate’s report, rejects three of 30 recommendations

Annette King released the report in April

Two dead after boat hits Tagish River bridge

Carcross RCMP received a report of the crash just after midnight on Sunday.

Whitehorse council news, briefly

A brief summary of some of the decisions made at the July 22 council meeting

B.C. teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Wolfpack win at Stampede Showdown

Wolfpack win at Stampede Showdown It was a busy start to the… Continue reading

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Contagious Mountain Bike Club hosts Klondike Krankfest

“It was really positive. It was almost like a return to our roots — much more grassroots, low-key”

Yukoner wins category at B.C. Open disc golf tournament

Jamie Roddick’s -7 was more than enough to win the intermediate category at the three-day event

Most Read