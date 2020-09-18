Baggage screening changes begin

Passengers are asked to arrive earlier than normal in order to accommodate the new temporary system

Due to baggage handling upgrades at the Whitehorse airport that began in August, travellers will now face a new temporary screening system which will remain until February when construction is expected to be complete. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Baggage handling at the Whitehorse airport is getting an upgrade, bringing changes to the current arrivals system.

Construction on the changes began in August, but they have progressed to the point where travellers will now face a new temporary screening system. The changes begin Sept. 18 and will remain until construction is complete, expected by February 2021.

Those planning to board a flight will need to carry their baggage through the terminal a short distance to a separate baggage drop after check-in.

Passengers are being asked to arrive earlier than normal before departure in order to accommodate the new temporary system.

The Yukon government and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority are working together on the upgrade, which is expected to be safer and faster than the current system.

“These upgrades to the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport will improve experiences for visitors and travellers. The new luggage carousel will be able to manage higher volumes of baggage more efficiently, making baggage handling faster, safer and more reliable for passengers,” said Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn in a statement from an Aug. 19 release.

The cost of the project is estimated at around $7 million. Around half that amount is being funded by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

Similar upgrades are taking place in airports across Canada.

