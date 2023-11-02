Whitehorse RCMP responded to a call about a fight outside a Porter Creek bar at around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. (Dana Hathterly/Yukon News files)

B.C. man hit with 9 charges following bar fight in Whitehorse

Police are asking people who may have videos or photos of the incident to contact Whitehorse RCMP

A 26-year-old British Columbia man has been charged with nine offences stemming from a fight outside of a Whitehorse bar on Oct. 23.

Whitehorse RCMP received a call about a fight outside a Porter Creek establishment on Wann Road at around 10:30 p.m. According to a police media release, the suspect, identified as Joshua Mathias, was detained by another patron at the bar after injuring two people with “an edged weapon.”

The two injured individuals were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The press release additionally notes that, while responding officers were appreciative of “the public in stopping any further dangerous actions,” community members are encouraged to avoid putting themselves in dangerous situations.

Among the charges are two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and resisting arrest. Mathias was also hit with two counts of breaching a probation order.

Mathias made his first appearance in territorial court in Whitehorse on Oct. 24. He was held in custody following the court appearance.

Police are asking members of the public who may have videos or photos of the incident to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

