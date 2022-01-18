Available Light Film Festival moves feature screenings online

The Available Light Film Festival is move online due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Yukon.

The 20th annual running of the festival is moving its dates to Feb. 11 to 28 and trying to push the festival atmosphere into cyberspace with an online industry conference and other virtual events to compliment virtual screenings of more than 60 films.

“If the COVID situation improves in the next month, we’ll try to offer a few in-person screenings at the end of the festival,” said festival director Andrew Connors.

Highlights identified by organizers among the film festival’s streaming catalogue include a coming-of-age drama featuring the Mi’Kmaq language, a post-apocalyptic tale that grapples with painful parts of Canada’s past, a documentary chronicling attempts at creating a community TV channel and a Norwegian dramedy.

All-access online passes for the festival, as well as tickets to individual screenings and detailed descriptions of the films that will be shown are available online.

The festival will be presenting short films over the lunch hours at the Yukon Theatre. The theatre will be open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 14 to 18 with a different 20-minute program on loop each day. Admission will be free for the lunch hour events.

More details about festival programming as well as additional short films and features that will be screened are going to be released at a later date.

(Jim Elliot)

film