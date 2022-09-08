Autism Yukon launches life planning program for youth

Autism Yukon is hosting its Launch Into Life program in October. (Autism Yukon)

The transition into adulthood isn’t always easy, but Autism Yukon is working to help make that transition a little smoother for neurodiverse individuals through its Launch into Life program.

The program — described as Adulting 101 — is being offered online beginning Oct. 25 and is free to participants ages 15 and older and their families.

As Autism Yukon described in a press release, the program explores the journey into adulthood, focusing on the skills and strengths of each participant, as well as many important aspects of adulthood: building a support circle, managing finances and maintaining relationships.

“A Launch into Life group provides a supportive environment for young adults and their parent(s) or other support person to explore the transition into adulthood,” said Rebecca Fenton, Autism Yukon’s project coordinator. “Participants have the opportunity to develop their vision for the future and consider their current and future support circle(s). In addition, important topics will be explored including: health and well-being, education, employment, independent living skills, self-advocacy, communication and social relationships, and legal and financial considerations.”

By the end of the program, participants will have an action plan in place for their future.

“It’s super satisfying to watch families sit down together to discuss their future in a safe and supportive group,” Leslie Peters, Autism Yukon’s managing and behaviour consultant, said after noting the program helps youth and their families communicate well.

Launch into Life will run every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. between Oct. 25 and Nov. 29 online with participants attending with their parents or caregiver.

A reliable internet connection and device with audio and video capacity are required.

Prospective participants and their families can register by emailing projectcoordinator@autismyukon.org.

