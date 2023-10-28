Auditor general flags Yukon government’s tardiness in submitting finance records

Finance Minster Sandy Silver, seen addressing the Yukon Legislative Assembly on April 26, said a delay in submitting government financial statements for audit doesn’t mean that there are issues with those statements or the government’s finances. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Canada’s auditor general has flagged to the Yukon’s chair of the public accounts committee that the territorial government has yet to submit the final consolidated financial statements required for a mandatory audit by a looming deadline.

In an Oct. 19 letter to Currie Dixon, who is the committee chair and Yukon Party leader, auditor general Karen Hogan indicated that means an audit of those statements as of March 31 might not be done by the statutory deadline of Oct. 31.

Hogan noted that this information had been provided to her office “much earlier” in previous years.

“While we have dedicated the audit resources needed to expedite our work so that our audit is finalized before the end of October, any adjustments in the financial statements or missing information will result in additional time to complete our work,” Hogan wrote.

Hogan indicated the Yukon government is aware of the situation and is communicating with her team. If the audit can’t be completed by the deadline, Hogan’s office will provide the reasons and the anticipated completion date to Dixon, per the letter.

Finance Minister Sandy Silver took responsibility and gave grounds for potentially violating the law in response to questions raised by Yukon Party MLA for Pelly-Nisutlin Stacey Hassard in the legislative assembly on Oct. 25.

Silver blamed the delay on the complexities and the magnitude of five new public sector accounting standards that impact the “presentation of and the values of the government’s financial statements.”

“It is not the first time in Yukon history that this has happened,” he said.

“The Department of Finance is working diligently with the Office of the Auditor General of Canada to complete the audit this year with the level of accuracy that our public accounts traditionally provide.”

Silver said the lateness doesn’t reflect a problem with the financial statements or the government’s finances.

