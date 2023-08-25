Attempted murder charge filed for July shooting near Whitehorse

Police have made an arrest connected to a shooting on Long Lake Road and filed charges including attempted murder.

An Aug. 24 notice from the Whitehorse RCMP states the RCMP executed a search warrant that morning in the Takhini Hot Springs Road area. The notice says police arrested Taylor Duke who then appeared in court later that day, charged with attempted murder with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a motor vehicle and disobeying a court order.

The notice states this was related to the July 10 shooting on Long Lake Road that resulted in one person being transported to hospital and police closing the area to investigate.

The RCMP notice states that Duke was the subject of a separate arrest warrant after failing to show up for court in both December 2022 and March 2023. Charges related to this matter include criminal intimidation, drug possession for the purposes of trafficking and organized-crime offences.

Duke remains in custody with another court date scheduled for Sept. 20.

“This was a complex investigation and took a coordinated strategic approach to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The Yukon RCMP would like to thank the public for their support as we worked to progress this investigation,” the RCMP notice reads.

“More charges are expected to be laid in relation to today’s search warrant. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

