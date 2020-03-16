Atlin music fest cancelled, Yukon Arts Centre closed over COVID-19 concerns

Atlin Music & Arts Festival is being “postponed” to 2021, while the art centre is closed immediately

Atlin Arts and Music Festival in 2013. The 2020 festival has been cancelled over concerns about COVID-19. (Jesse Winter/Yukon News file)

The 2020 Atlin Arts & Music Festival has been cancelled over concerns about COVID-19.

The Atlin Arts & Music Festival Society Board of Directors made the announcement in a written statement on March 16, describing the cancellation as a “postponement” to 2021.

“Our festival goers, volunteers, performers, sponsors, vendors and staff are of prime importance and we feel strongly that our community needs to stay safe and remain healthy,” the statement says. “This disease is unpredictable; we don’t know when it will stop spreading. In light of this, we have chosen to do our part to stop the transmission by postponing this year’s Atlin Arts and Music Festival.”

The board is describing it as a postponement, the statement continues, because it’s continuing to organize the 2021 festival under the same theme as 2020’s — “Going Back to our Roots.”

“After this difficult and challenging year, we believe the theme will take on a special meaning,” it says.

“Our priority is to keep our Atlin Community healthy and safe. It breaks our hearts to have to make this decision, however this feels like the right decision given the circumstances.”

The Yukon Arts Centre also announced on March 16 it will be closed immediately until after the Easter long weekend, April 10 to 13, in light of COVID-19.

This includes gallery space as well as any performances.

“Despite there being no known cases in the Yukon, the Yukon Arts Centre is taking this preventative measure in the best interest of its patrons, staff, and volunteers,” officials said in a statement.

Information on refunds will be forthcoming once staff look at which events are cancelled or postponed.

“We thank you for your patience and support as the country works through this extraordinary situation,” the statement reads.

