Association of Yukon Comunities to make anti-racism training available

AYC begins work to make anti-racism training available

The Association of Yukon Communities is beginning work to ensure municipalities throughout the territory can access anti-racism training and education.

At the association’s annual general meeting earlier in May — which was held virtually due to COVID-19 — the association adopted a resolution put forward by Whitehorse and Dawson, committing AYC to make training and education to municipalities available and to seek external funding for the training if required.

“There was lots of support for it,” AYC President Gord Curran said in a May 14 interview.

He said the AYC will be looking at programs and classes available through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Yukon University along with exploring other options.

“This is kind-of a first step,” he said.

The resolution was one of two to pass at the meeting with the other focused on working on improved housing availability in rural communities. That resolution was brought forward by the Village of Carmacks.

While another resolution had also come forward focusing on support for rural emergency responders who are often volunteering in their positions, Curran said that resolution was eventually withdrawn so that it could be better defined and come forward at a later date. He said it will be discussed at upcoming board meetings.

Along with looking at resolutions to focus on for the coming year, Curran said there was also work to update the association’s strategic priorities as well.

He’s particularly proud that values have been added into the priorities, focused on the desire for communities to thrive and partnering with other governments.

As Curran noted, those values help how AYC approaches its work in supporting communities around the territory.

With municipal elections coming up in October, Curran said he’s encouraging those interested in serving their communities to look at running for office.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Community