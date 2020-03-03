ASIRT investigating after police service weapon fired during Porter Creek incident

Whitehorse RCMP weapon fired after police responded to reports of man with gun in Pine Street area

A police watchdog organization from Alberta has launched an investigation after a Whitehorse RCMP service weapon was fired during an incident in Porter Creek March 2.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers responded to the Pine Street area following reports of a “male with a firearm.”

The man is now in custody, and according to police, the public was not at risk.

Members from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are now in the Yukon “investigating the discharge of a service weapon related to this incident.”

More to come

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

RCMP