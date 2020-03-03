ASIRT investigating after police service weapon fired during Porter Creek incident

Whitehorse RCMP weapon fired after police responded to reports of man with gun in Pine Street area

A police watchdog organization from Alberta has launched an investigation after a Whitehorse RCMP service weapon was fired during an incident in Porter Creek March 2.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers responded to the Pine Street area following reports of a “male with a firearm.”

The man is now in custody, and according to police, the public was not at risk.

Members from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are now in the Yukon “investigating the discharge of a service weapon related to this incident.”

More to come

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

RCMP

Previous story
Raven Recycling gets a textile baler

Just Posted

ASIRT investigating after police service weapon fired during Porter Creek incident

Whitehorse RCMP weapon fired after police responded to reports of man with gun in Pine Street area

New sweat lodge program at WCC an opportunity for teaching, healing, officials say

Council of Yukon First Nations and Yukon government announced program at a press conference Feb. 28

RCMP arrest 16 in downtown Whitehorse

No charges laid at this point. All 16 have been released from custody

UPDATED: Yukon government discontinues lawsuit over Dawson wastewater treatment plant

A government lawyer filed a notice of discontinuance to Yukon Supreme Court Feb. 19.

Canadian justice system can benefit from Indigenous practices, MMIWG chief commissioner says

The Canadian justice system would benefit from learning about and adopting Indigenous… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Cancer costs, Rendezvous, mining ranking

Letters to the editor published Feb. 28

Dwayne De Rosario inspires Yukon futsal teams ahead of Arctic Winter Games

The soccer great was in Whitehorse for two days of futsal sessions with local players

City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse council on Feb. 24

History Hunter: Yukoners honoured for their contributions to Yukon history

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association handed out the 36th Annual Yukon Heritage Awards

Yukonomist: Whitehorse through the eyes of an app

You probably don’t use an app to decide where to dine out… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: free transit

Letters to the editor published Feb. 26

Local skiers compete in 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

The event included dozens of racers competing in mass-start skate races

Most Read