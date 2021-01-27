Arrest warrant issued for CEMA violation

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ansh Dhawan over two tickets for violating CEMA

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man facing two tickets violating the Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA).

Ansh Dhawan failed to appear in territorial court on Jan. 26.

Dhawan was issued a ticket under CEMA for failing to self-isolate for 14 days on Dec. 22, with the ticketing officer imposing the maximum fine of $500.

On Dec. 24, Dhawan was ticketed a second time by a different CEMA enforcement officer. On the second ticket, he was charged with failing to self-isolate and failing to behave consistently with his declaration upon entering the territory.

The ticket was served to Dhawan on Dec. 26 with a court summons of Jan. 26.

Both tickets list Dhawan as having no fixed address in the Yukon.

