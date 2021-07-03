Arrest made in July 2020 fatal crash south of Whitehorse

Police have made an arrest and brought charges against one man in relation to a fatal collision on the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse last summer.

According to a July 2 press release the Whitehorse RCMP General Investigation Section arrested 26-year-old Devin Edmiston of Winnipeg in relation to a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on July 5, 2020. He was arrested on June 29 with the assistance of the RCMP Major Crime Unit in Winnipeg.

He is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing death and one count of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Edmiston is also named a defendant in a civil suit filed by the widow of Travis Adams, the motorcyclist who was killed in the collision. Nicole Sanderson, a 47-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was also killed in the crash.

A court appearance for Edmiston is scheduled for July 21 in Whitehorse.

