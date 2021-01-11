Arrest made following Friday arson

Fire damage, photographed on Jan. 11, to a downtown apartment building which occurred late in the evening on Jan. 8. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

A man has been charged with arson after a Friday night fire at Ryder Apartments.

Police responded to the fire shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 8. The apartment building, located near 6th Avenue and Lambert Street downtown, was evacuated. Three people remain in hospital with injuries, RCMP say.

A 20-year-old man is in custody. He is facing three counts of arson endangering life and four counts of breaching a court order.

The investigation is still underway, and additional charges may be laid, an RCMP press release states.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555 or reach out anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

