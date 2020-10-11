Applications open for short film funding

The Yukon government has teamed up again with the Harold Greenberg Fund to offer $20,000 to a Yukon filmmaking team making a dramatic short film.

Harold Greenberg Fund Northern Shorts Program, now in its second year, offers funding to a filmmaking team in each territory as well as production support and advice, according to a Yukon government press release.

In the Yukon, the territorial government and fund are each putting up $10,000 this year.

Last year’s Yukon recipients were Gabriel and Thomas Bullen, who are currently producing a 10-minute film called Weight.

Applications for 2020 funding are now open and interested teams can apply online at bellmedia.ca/harold-greenberg-fund/shorts-features-program.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 4.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

