ANWR seismic testing denied

Polar Bears cubs in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska.

The United States Department of the Interior has turned down a company that sought to do seismic surveying in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winter.

On Oct. 23 the bureau released a proposal for seismic exploration in the eastside of the north slope area.

The Kaktovik Iñupiat Corporation (KIC) has submitted a plan to conduct seismic tests that would use sensors to map the subsurface and provide data on potential oil and gas reserves.

KIC had suggested it would use infrared radar systems to identify polar bear den sites prior to the survey and would attempt to avoid interference with either bears or planned subsistence hunting during the course of work. In its proposal, the company insists that it has the intention and knowledge required to minimize environmental damage in the sensitive area.

The Yukon government, among others during the public consultation process, opposed the permit.

In its Feb. 22 decision to void the permit request the Department of the Interior said the company did not undertake the work of surveying dens in the region.

