Anti-poverty coalition volunteer honoured by City of Whitehorse

Bill Bruton (left) has been named the City of Whitehorse Volunteer of the Year. Bruton, seen with Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition executive director Kristina Craig, volunteers in a number of roles with the anti-poverty coalition. (City of Whitehorse/Submitted)

Bill Bruton has been named the City of Whitehorse 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

The honour was announced in an April 29 statement by the city.

Bruton, who volunteers with the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition (YAPC) in a variety of roles, was selected from 13 nominees for the annual award.

“Bill has been involved with YAPC as a graduate of Voices Influencing Change – a group of people with lived and living experience of poverty, homelessness, or social exclusion who have participated in storytelling and advocacy training,” the anti-poverty coalition noted in his nomination.

Along with being part of Voices Influencing Change, Bruton also sits on the coalition’s board, and has been part of the Reaching Home funding subcommittee and the community advisory board for Reaching Home.

The coalition also said Bruton attends the coalitions’ monthly meetings “without fail.”

“He has provided valuable insight and leadership on a variety of projects, and can be counted on to volunteer whenever he offers and for any kind of opportunity. Bill’s good humour and willingness to step up make him a logical choice as YAPC’s Volunteer of the Year.”

The city has presented the Volunteer of the Year award annually since 1987.

“Whitehorse is known for its selfless and caring volunteer community,” Mayor Laura Cabott said. “We truly appreciate all of the tremendous effort, dedication, and generosity shown by these volunteers. Thank you for helping to make Whitehorse a great community.”

Other nominees being recognized by the city, are Myke Mcphee of the Whitehorse Food Bank, Huguette Le Clair of Copper Ridge Continuing Care, Joseph Mewett from the Whitehorse Legion Branch 254, Marjorie Jensen of the Yukon Hospital Corporation, Kirsten Bradley of Yukon Cares, Brian Horton from Cross Country Yukon, Cheryl Ritz of the Whitehorse United Football Club, Gerry Gerein of the Grey Mountain Lions Club, Kim Winnicky of Hospice Yukon, Penny Rawlings of the Women’s Auxiliary of Whitehorse General Hospital, Carrie Jackson from the Yukon Helpers Network, and Marcus Waterreus of the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com