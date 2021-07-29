Another Yukoner loses life to COVID-19, seven new cases reported

Another Yukoner has passed away from COVID-19, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley.

“We are saddened to report another COVID-19 death and our deepest sympathies are with the family of the individual who passed away last night in hospital,” Hanley said in a statement.

“An unfortunate fact was this person was not immunized. We are losing too many Yukoners to this virus. Please get vaccinated. Sooner or later, COVID-19 will find its way to the unvaccinated and they are at the greatest risk.”

The Yukon has also logged seven new cases of the virus for July 29. It is not specified whether the new cases exist in Whitehorse or the communities.

There are now 80 active cases in the territory.

Rural vaccine clinics are travelling this week, with appointments available online for anyone born in 2009 or later.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

