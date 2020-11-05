Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Centennial Street could be home to another multi-residential development if Whitehorse city council approves the proposed rezoning of 1308 Centennial St.

As city planning manager Mélodie Simard told council in a report at its Nov. 2 meeting, the owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing.

The property sits next door to a multi-residential property that was rezoned in 2019 from the residential single zone. A nine-unit apartment building has been constructed with a 13-metre height limit put in place, rather than the usual 15 m the zone typically allows. The height limit was put in place due to concerns coming out of the public hearing held on that rezoning.

It’s proposed the same 13 m height limit along with a maximum of nine units (though eight are planned) be in place should council move forward with the rezoning for 1308 Centennial St.

“In order to limit the number of exception zones, it is proposed that 1308 Centennial St. be re-designated with the same zoning as the adjacent 1306 Centennial St. — Residential Multiple Housing (modified) with the special modifications being that the maximum height is restricted to 13 m and maximum density restricted to nine units. Council may also consider rezoning the parcel to RM(x) – Residential Multiple Housing with one special modification being that maximum density be restricted to 60 units/ha or 11 units as allowed in the OCP policy 6.5.5.,” Simard said.

Each of the eight units are planned to have a garage attached to the entrance from the side yard.

Simard noted that, in addition to the multi-residential property at 1306 Centennial, the site up for rezoning is bordered by residential single properties on the other side and behind it.

“On the opposite side of this lot on Centennial Street is mixed-use zoning that contains several businesses. There is also another multi-family development within 150 m of the subject lot on Centennial Street,” Simard said.

During council discussion, Coun. Samson Hartland was quick to highlight a number of changes to this area in recent years that have seen higher density housing put in place.

He pointed out the original infrastructure for the area was designed for fewer homes with it having been primarily residential single homes rather than the multi-residential that are now being developed.

Hartland then questioned whether the road, water and sewer system could handle the additional demand of the increased housing in the area.

Simard noted there’s concerns that this would have any significant impact on the infrastructure in the area.

Mike Gau, the city’s director of development services, also pointed out that Centennial Street will be considered as part of the city’s upcoming transportation study and it’s anticipated a similar study looking at the city’s water and sewer system will be done in the coming years.

The lot is also close to a number of amenities including city transit stops, a grocery store, Jack Hulland Elementary School and nearby trails.

Under the proposed zoning change, along with the 13 m height restriction, lot coverage would increase from 40 per cent to 45 per cent; the front yard setback would remain the same at six metres while the rear yard setback would increase from three metres to 7.5 m. The side yard setbacks would change from 1.5 m on one side and three metres on the other to three metres on each side.

Finally, parking requirements in the multi-residential zone would be one parking stall per unit, plus one stall per seven units for visitor parking, compared to one parking space per unit in the residential single zone.

“For the RM zone, the proponent also has to develop 25 per cent of the lot area as amenity space available to all residents, with at least 10 per cent being contiguous, and provide a further five per cent rentable area as private amenity space,” Simard stated in her report.

“The proponent should also provide storage facilities for residents, and a central waste handling area. The proponent would also have to further provide a recommended three-m vegetative buffer between the development and any single-family residential uses.”

Council will vote on whether to move forward with the bylaw Nov. 9.

If first reading is approved, a public hearing will be held later in the month with a public hearing report to follow. The final two readings of the bylaw would come forward after that.

