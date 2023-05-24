Another landslide comes down Whitehorse escarpment

City continues to work towards full reopening of Robert Service Way.

A drone photo of the landslide that came down the Whitehorse escarpment onto Robert Service Way on April 8. Another landslide saw 500 cubic metres of material come down the escarpment on May 21. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

The City of Whitehorse is continuing to monitor the escarpment along Robert Service Way after a third landslide this season happened between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 21.

Officials said in a statement that as early as May 16, crews conducting safety inspections began to notice movement that increased over a number of days.

According to data from the slope scanner, movement intensified on May 21 resulting in a small landslide of about 500 cubic metres in the same area as this spring’s earlier slides.

The road was initially closed between Fourth Avenue and the Robert Service Campground on April 8 due to a landslide with tension cracks observed in the escarpment in the area since then. Mitigation work saw the city use an excavator to remove material from areas of concern to make it safer for motorists, allowing for the temporary reopening of the road.

The road was closed again over the long weekend, reopening May 23 at 7 a.m.

Officials noted a berm was successful in containing much of the debris of the May 21 slide, allowing the city to reopen the roadway.

“Regular inspections have also been conducted to ensure the continued safety of road users,” it was noted in the statement.

“The city is now looking to a 24/7 opening of Robert Service Way if conditions allow.”

Area trails remain closed.

“The situation remains dynamic and the safety of residents and visitors remains the priority,” the city said.

