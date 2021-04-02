Another case of COVID for territory

Patient will remain Outside until no longer infectious

Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has confirmed a new case of COVID-19, bringing the territory’s total to 74 cases.

This new case is in a Yukon resident who is out of the territory and acquired the infection there. The resident will remain out of territory until they are non-infectious.

While this increases Yukon’s case count, it does not increase the number of cases active in the territory, it was noted.

Anyone experiencing any of the following symptoms is asked to self-isolate and arrange for testing immediately:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

Sore throat

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Headache

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

Those experiencing severe symptoms and requiring immediate assistance can go to the Whitehorse General Hospital Emergency Department, a community hospital or health centre, the statement read.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus