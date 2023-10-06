Annual food drive is set

Donations will be picked up or can be dropped off Oct. 12

A student fills up with bags at the drop off zone in front of the Whitehorse Food Bank during the all schools food drive in 2019. (Yukon News file)

A tradition of generosity in the territory will continue in Whitehorse this month with the all-school food drive.

The annual food drive, which sees schools collect food for the Whitehorse Food Bank, will get underway next week when reusable bags and instructions are left on doorsteps throughout the city.

Residents are invited to fill their bag with donations.

On Oct. 12, residents can either drop off their donations at a nearby school or, in some areas, students will come door-to-door to pick them up. The instructions included with the bag will provide details on whether to drop them off or to expect a pick-up.

The food drive is an annual event, typically held in the fall.

“It’s an amazing event, where the entire community comes together to do something great,” Heather Sealey, manager of community services for the Food Bank Society of the Yukon, said in an Oct. 4 statement.

“Especially in these difficult times people are very much in need. With inflation as it has been, we’ve seen more people than ever reaching out to the food bank for help.”

She went on to point out that the holidays bring increased demands with the food drive helping to meet the need.

“We definitely encourage people to give what they can or volunteer,” Sealey said.

Those interested in learning more about the food bank, food drive, donating or volunteering can visit www.whitehorsefoodbank.ca.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com