Amanda Leas elected as Ta’an Kwäch’än chief

Ta’an Kwäch’än Council (TKC) citizens have elected Amanda Leas as their new chief in the Oct. 18 vote.

Of the 195 ballots cast, Leas received 77 votes, winning the majority vote over candidates Christina Peters, Doris Anderson and incumbent Chief Kristina Kane.

Leas is a member of the Maggie Broeren Traditional Family with an extensive background that has seen her work as a TKC manager and taking part in TKC’s Dance Group. She’s also a dedicated artist and an active member of two Whitehorse school councils.

“I am incredibly humbled and very honoured to have been selected,” she said in an Oct. 19 statement. “I have been engaged with TKC’s government since I was a child and I bring to the table a proven record of hard work, dedication, and a strong commitment to our community.

“Living in an urban centre it’s important to protect our land, while still providing our citizens with a sustainable future. I will strive to ensure our priorities align with our traditions and our values.”

The election planned for TKC deputy chief was postponed due to a lack of nominations for the position. A process to fill the deputy chief position will be determined at a future date.

