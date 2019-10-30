Yukon legislative assembly Speaker Nils Clarke during a meeting in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. Clarke scolded the NDP’s Liz Hanson on Oct. 28, after she tabled a letter written by former clerk Floyd McCormick in the legislative assembly. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

All matters concerning electoral reform should be public, say opposition parties

The Speaker of the House reminded parties to keep confidential matters private

The NDP’s Liz Hanson is unwavering in her decision to release internal documents on electoral reform, despite being scolded by the Speaker of the House for doing so this week.

Hanson recently tabled a confidential letter in the legislative assembly — a move Speaker Nils Clarke said was out of order in an Oct. 28 ruling.

Hanson isn’t backing away. She says the letter, written by Floyd McCormick, former clerk of the legislature, is a matter of public interest.

The Aug. 2 letter to the Members’ Services Board challenges Premier Sandy Silver’s assertion that the electoral reform commission is independent. McCormick says the Liberals are controlling the process when all elected officials should be involved.

“The conversation about democracy needs to be held out in the open,” Hanson told reporters after the ruling came down. “I waited for Members’ Services Board to have a conversation. It did not happen.

“I will stand by my principles that I am elected to represent citizens and if someone wants to shut me down, I want them to say publicly why and how they intend to do that, and good luck.”

Clarke said committee matters are not to be released until a consensus has been reached among members.

“The premature publication or disclosure of committee proceedings — whether by way of a release to the media or by a member attempting to table confidential committee material in the House — is a contravention of the Standing Orders and may be found to constitute a contempt of the Legislative Assembly or a breach of parliamentary privilege,” he said.

Clerk Dan Cable said the only way contempt of the legislature could occur is if a substantive motion is put forward. This could result in sanctions against a member or members, he added.

“The Speaker in the ruling is warning members that breaching the rules of the committees as they stand now could be found to be a breach of parliamentary privilege and, or members could be found in contempt of parliament,” he said. “We’re just trying to get through to members to remind them of their responsibilities.”

The Yukon Party fired off a salvo of motions on Oct. 29, including one urging the government to implement codes of conduct for the Speaker, another calling for confidential matters dealing with electoral reform to be waived.

Stacey Hassard, interim leader of the Yukon Party, told reporters that all correspondence dealing with electoral reform should be waived, including retroactively.

Asked what such a code of conduct would look like, Hassard said that’s to be determined.

“It gives some understandings for speakers to come as to what they are and aren’t supposed to be doing,” he said. “It just makes it fair for everyone that way, I believe.”

Silver told reporters he would be open to the motion concerning waiving confidential issues on electoral reform.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being open and transparent as a government,” he told reporters on Oct. 29. “If Members’ Services Board wants to put that on the agenda or even SCREP (Standing Committee on Rules, Elections and Privileges), that’s a great conversation to have, absolutely. Personally, as one member of that, I’d be in favour of that conversation.”

Clarke pulled McCormick’s letter from the government website after his ruling.

Asked about this, Cable said, “It is unusual for a document to be removed from the order paper like that … but as far as the documents being a working record that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t follow protocol.”

Clarke’s ruling was two-pronged. Hassard drew Clarke into debate, which is out of line, it says.

MLA Brad Cathers is firing back, however, saying that Premier Sandy Silver has raised MSB issues in the legislative assembly, too.

He called it “disturbing” that Silver wasn’t mentioned in the ruling.

Cathers also said that issues concerning electoral reform shouldn’t occur behind closed doors — they should be on the public record.

“People have a right to know the concerns of the former clerk who served the legislative assembly for some 18 years,” he said. “There’s a need for sunlight on this discussion.”

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
UPDATED: Two dead after car goes off Alaska Highway near Watson Lake

Just Posted

All matters concerning electoral reform should be public, say opposition parties

The Speaker of the House reminded parties to keep confidential matters private

Yukon Energy takes utilities board decision over electricity-use programs to court

The corporation filed a notice to the Yukon Court of Appeal on Oct. 21.

UPDATED: Two dead after car goes off Alaska Highway near Watson Lake

Watson Lake RCMP attended the scene Oct. 26. Police say it’s not clear when the crash happened.

Stone-cold cuddly killers

Ermines are the deadly — yet adorable — hunters of the north

Pourquoi?: Parents left wondering after Jack Hulland Elementary School cancels primary-level classes in French

Gym classes are now being taught entirely in English

Carcross man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen in 2017

A Whitehorse jury has found a Carcross man guilty of sexually assaulting… Continue reading

City news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the Oct. 22 Whitehorse council meeting

Yukoner Dylan Cozens leads Hurricanes in scoring

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens is having a strong start to the WHL season… Continue reading

Vanier Crusaders takes three of four Super Volley home matches

The Crusaders are tied for first in boys competition and first in girls competition after two weeks

History Hunter: Conference to celebrate historical Yukon maps

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association (YHMA) has taken on an ambitious… Continue reading

Whitehorse Futsal League rebrands and expands for upcoming season

“The mission of the league is to support the sport (and) grow interest in the sport”

Residents resist new apartment building on Centennial Street

At a public hearing residents claimed the development would mean less privacy, block sunlight and parking issues

Most Read

  • All matters concerning electoral reform should be public, say opposition parties

    The Speaker of the House reminded parties to keep confidential matters private

  • Penner appeals murder conviction

    Edward James Penner filed a notice to the Yukon Court of Appeal on Oct. 17