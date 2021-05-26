Air North will begin allowing passengers to book any seats on its flights. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)

All Air North seats available beginning June 1

On June 1 Air North will allow passengers to book any seat on its flights, including middle seats

Effective June 1, Air North passengers can book any seat on their next flight. Including the middle seat.

“With the safety of our passengers and community at the forefront of every decision, we have extended our policy of blocking middle seats longer than almost any airline in the industry,” said Benjamin Ryan, chief commercial officer for Air North.

“We know that this added peace of mind has not only helped rebuild confidence in air travel, but Air North’s commitment to our passengers. Given that 77 per cent of eligible Yukoners have their vaccine first dose and 69 per cent have had their second, we now feel confident that the time is right to give passengers the option to book any seat on our aircraft.”

Since April 2020, Air North, as part of its Care First Program, has blocked middle seats on their Boeing 737 aircraft to all passengers to provide additional spacing unless passengers were in the same bubble.

The Care First Program features individually packaged meal service, mandatory mask-wearing, passenger health checks, and disinfectant sprays throughout the cabin.

Also, the Boeing 737 jets are equipped with HEPA filters capable of capturing over 99 per cent of microbes and bacteria in the air.

Air North will continue to waive cancellation fees on bookings made before April 30, 2022.

Air North will begin allowing passengers to book any seats on its flights. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)
