Alberta man charged with alleged armed robbery in Carmacks

Alberta man charged with alleged armed robbery at a Carmacks mining site on Feb. 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A Carmacks mining site was victim to an armed robbery on Feb. 19, according to Yukon RCMP.

A press release from police says officers answered a call reporting the robbery around 4:24 a.m.

The complainant said he and another person were awoken by an intruder at their accommodations in a rural area of Carmacks by kilometre 62 on Mount Hansen Road.

One of the victims confronted the intruder and was bear sprayed, police say.

Both people secured themselves in a safe location. The intruder stole an F-150 truck and left.

The victims were treated at the Carmacks Health Centre and released.

Police say the suspect was known to police. William Nadeau, 44, is a resident of Hinton, Alberta.

Police say Nadeau drove to British Columbia in the truck. He was arrested in Quesnel, B.C., after evading police in Fort Nelson, Fort St. John and Prince George.

The suspect is incarcerated in Prince George until he appears in court on March 1 for several charges allegedly committed in B.C.

After the B.C. charges have been dealt with, he will have to address the charges in the Yukon, police say.

Nadeau has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, break and enter, theft of a truck, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, disguise with intent, mischief and attempted forcible confinement.

