A woman was rescued from the Pioneer Ridge Trail in Alaska on June 16. (Photo courtesy/AllTrails)

Alaska hiker chased off trail by bears flags down help

  • Jun. 17, 2021 4:30 p.m.
  • News

ANCHORAGE (AP)—An Alaska hiker who reported needing help following bear encounters on a trail reached a road and flagged down help Wednesday, authorities said.

Bill Laxson, an Alaska Mountain Rescue Group member involved in the search, told Alaska’s News Source bear encounters pushed Kiefer off the trail and that she was not able to find her way back to the trail so she had to keep going downhill.

“And she spent two days wading through brush,” he said.

A volunteer search and rescue member notified Alaska State Troopers Wednesday evening that Fina Kiefer had walked out of the woods, about a mile from the trail head, and flagged him down for help, according to information released by the troopers and Alaska National Guard.

The troopers said Kiefer, 55, from Palmer, was injured and taken to a hospital for evaluation. The injuries were believed to have been caused by a fall while descending a mountain, troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said by email.

The troopers said they received a call early Tuesday of a solo hiker who needed help on Pioneer Ridge Trail near Palmer, in south-central Alaska. The woman contacted her husband asking for help “after being charged by multiple bears and discharging bear spray.” After that, the hiker stopped responding to calls and texts, leading to a search effort, troopers said.

Stephen Dunphy, the volunteer who saw Kiefer emerge from the woods, said she “was standing on the side of the road. She self-rescued.”

Dunphy said Kiefer was cold and that he gave her food from his lunch box and took her to the basecamp, where emergency personnel helped.

Kiefer was found about an hour after troopers said search efforts for the day were being suspended “due to deteriorating weather in the area.”

The Associated Press

alaska

Previous story
City building plans move forward
Next story
‘Unacceptable’ that Inuk MP felt unsafe in House of Commons, Miller says

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
Yukon logs nine new COVID-19 cases, 54 active cases

More CEMA enforcement officers have been recruited, officials say

Yukon paleontologists Grant Zazula (left) and Elizabeth Hall (right) examine mammoth fossils in Whitehorse on June 10. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Mammoth bones discovered at Dawson mine site

“So this is just a start, hopefully, we’re going to be learning a lot.”

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker plead guilty to offences under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Crown and defence agreed on no jail time for Rod and Ekaterina Baker

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

Jonathan Antoine/Cabin Radio Flooding in Fort Simpson on May 8.
Fort Simpson asked for military help. Two people showed up.

FORT SIMPSON—Residents of a flooded Northwest Territories village expected a helping hand… Continue reading

A woman was rescued from the Pioneer Ridge Trail in Alaska on June 16. (Photo courtesy/AllTrails)
Alaska hiker chased off trail by bears flags down help

ANCHORAGE (AP)—An Alaska hiker who reported needing help following bear encounters on… Continue reading

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Youth ages five to 14 swim, run and bike their way to finish line

NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq rises in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
‘Unacceptable’ that Inuk MP felt unsafe in House of Commons, Miller says

OTTAWA—It’s a “sad reflection” on Canada that an Inuk MP feels she’s… Continue reading

Lily Witten performs her Canadian Nationals beam routine on June 14. John Tonin/Yukon News
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Bianca Berko-Malvasio, Maude Molgat and Lily Witten competed at the Canadian Nationals – the first time in 20 years the Yukon’s been represented at the meet

For the second year running, the Yukon Quest will not have 1,000 mile race. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race

After receiving musher feeback, the Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors to hold two shorter distances races instead of going forward with the 1,000 mile distance

It’s been a long time since most Yukoners have seen downtown Skagway. (Andrew Seal/Yukon News file)
What Canada-U.S. border changes could mean for Alaska travel

The federal government is expected to make an announcement on Monday

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
City building plans move forward

Council approves procurement going ahead

Most Read