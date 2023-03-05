A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer’s uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Alaska Highway closed at Canada/US border after discovery of suspected explosive

The public are being asked to avoid the border crossing.

The RCMP have closed the Alaska Highway at the Beaver Creek border crossing following the discovery of a suspected explosive device.

A statement released by police on the afternoon of March 5 states that the situation is under control and well contained. It was responded to by multiple units of the Yukon RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency.

The public is being asked to avoid the border crossing until further notice.

Details about the suspected explosive or exactly where it was located were not provided.

